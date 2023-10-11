Ramayana: Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ranbir as Ram, who should be Laxman?

As Nitesh Tiwari plans to make Ramayana a magnum opus with talented cast here are some suggestions for Laxman

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s dream project Ramayana, a mythological drama, is getting bigger and bigger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Cast

Ranbir Kapoor has been locked to play Ram while Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The mighty Hanuman

The makers are now in talks with Sunny Deol for the role of Hanuman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agastya Nanda as Laxman

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda refused the offer to play Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari’s film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who could paly Laxman?

Here are some actors who could perfectly adapt to the role of Laxman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan could bring depth and emotional resonance to the character of Laxman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal

Known for his intense and versatile acting, Vicky Kaushal could portray Laxman's dedication and valor effectively.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajkummar Rao

His ability to illustrate diverse characters could make him a convincing choice for Laxman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana

His ability to portray complex characters could be well-suited for Laxman's multi-dimensional persona.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's charm and relatability could make Laxman a more accessible and endearing character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra's physicality and strong screen presence make him a candidate to play Laxman effectively.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 movies that helped Amitabh Bachchan retain the Shehenshah tag

 

 Find Out More