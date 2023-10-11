Ramayana: Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ranbir as Ram, who should be Laxman?

As Nitesh Tiwari plans to make Ramayana a magnum opus with talented cast here are some suggestions for LaxmanSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023
Nitesh Tiwari's dream project Ramayana, a mythological drama, is getting bigger and bigger.
Ranbir Kapoor has been locked to play Ram while Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Raavan.
The makers are now in talks with Sunny Deol for the role of Hanuman.
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda refused the offer to play Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari's film.
Here are some actors who could perfectly adapt to the role of Laxman.
Varun Dhawan could bring depth and emotional resonance to the character of Laxman.
Known for his intense and versatile acting, Vicky Kaushal could portray Laxman's dedication and valor effectively.
His ability to illustrate diverse characters could make him a convincing choice for Laxman.
His ability to portray complex characters could be well-suited for Laxman's multi-dimensional persona.
Kartik Aaryan's charm and relatability could make Laxman a more accessible and endearing character.
Siddharth Malhotra's physicality and strong screen presence make him a candidate to play Laxman effectively.
