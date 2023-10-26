Ramayana: Sunny Deol charging Rs 45 crores to play Hanuman after discount in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi film?

Ramayana: Sunny Deol charging Rs 45 crores after a discount to the producers of the big budget mythological film? This is what we know

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Ramayana News

It seems Sunny Deol is in advanced stages of finalising contract with Ramayana makers

Sunny Deol's discount

It seems he is charging a lesser amount than this market value for the film

Whopping sum

As per Bollywood Hungama, the sum is around Rs 45 crores

Riding the wave

Filmmakers from all over India have come to him with exciting projects

Border 2

Sunny Deol has inked a Rs 50 crore deal with Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta for Border 2

Huge demand

It seems he has quoted Rs 75 crores to a South filmmaker for an action film

Gadar 2 Impact

Sunny Deol will be solely working on Ramayana when he comes on board

Huge devotee

Sunny Deol is a devotee of Lord Hanuman and will undergo body transformation

Sai Pallavi

It seems she is on board as Maa Sita

Ranbir Kapoor

The star will have a change in lifestyle to be Lord Rama on screen

Big vision

Nitesh Tiwari has a huge vision for this movie which is making a lot of news

