Ramayana: Sunny Deol charging Rs 45 crores to play Hanuman after discount in Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi film?

Ramayana: Sunny Deol charging Rs 45 crores after a discount to the producers of the big budget mythological film? This is what we knowSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
It seems Sunny Deol is in advanced stages of finalising contract with Ramayana makersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems he is charging a lesser amount than this market value for the filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
As per Bollywood Hungama, the sum is around Rs 45 croresSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Filmmakers from all over India have come to him with exciting projectsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol has inked a Rs 50 crore deal with Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta for Border 2Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems he has quoted Rs 75 crores to a South filmmaker for an action filmSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol will be solely working on Ramayana when he comes on boardSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol is a devotee of Lord Hanuman and will undergo body transformationSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems she is on board as Maa SitaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The star will have a change in lifestyle to be Lord Rama on screenSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Nitesh Tiwari has a huge vision for this movie which is making a lot of newsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
