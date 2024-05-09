Ramayana to Gargi: Sai Pallavi's latest and upcoming projects

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2024

In Love Story, which is directed by Sekhar Kammula, Sai Pallavi plays the lead role opposite Naga Chaitanya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi portrayed a Bengali devadasi in the Telugu-language period love drama Shyam Singha Roy, which was released in 2021.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virata Parvam, a movie from 2022, stars Sai Pallavi opposite Rana Daggubati. Under Venu Udugula's direction, naxalism serves as the setting for the story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sai Pallavi leads Gargi, which is regarded as one of her best roles. It starts crucial discussions about what happens when a family chooses to support the abuser of the daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nitesh Tiwari is the director of the film Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thandel, which is helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, pairs Sai Pallavi with Naga Chaitanya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The occurrence in 2018 where fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were arrested after drifting into Pakistan served as the basis for the narrative.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Have you seen Sai Pallavi's recent films? If not, then watch them today, on her birthday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Heeramandi to Rana Naidu: Top 8 Hindi web series on OTT with the boldest love making scenes

 

 Find Out More