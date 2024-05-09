Ramayana to Gargi: Sai Pallavi's latest and upcoming projects
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 09, 2024
In Love Story, which is directed by Sekhar Kammula, Sai Pallavi plays the lead role opposite Naga Chaitanya.
Sai Pallavi portrayed a Bengali devadasi in the Telugu-language period love drama Shyam Singha Roy, which was released in 2021.
Virata Parvam, a movie from 2022, stars Sai Pallavi opposite Rana Daggubati. Under Venu Udugula's direction, naxalism serves as the setting for the story.
Sai Pallavi leads Gargi, which is regarded as one of her best roles. It starts crucial discussions about what happens when a family chooses to support the abuser of the daughter.
Nitesh Tiwari is the director of the film Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Mata Sita.
Thandel, which is helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, pairs Sai Pallavi with Naga Chaitanya.
The occurrence in 2018 where fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were arrested after drifting into Pakistan served as the basis for the narrative.
Have you seen Sai Pallavi's recent films? If not, then watch them today, on her birthday.
