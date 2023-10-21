Ramayana: Yash charging a whopping Rs 100 crore to play Raavan in Ranbir Kapoor starrer?

Ramayana is one of the most talked about movies allegedly starring Yash, Ranbir Kapoor. Check out how much Yash is charging for Ramyana.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023

Yash in Ramayana

If reports are anything to go by, Yash is going to play the role of Raavan in Ramayana. However, the makers have not yet confirmed the cast. 

Yash's fees for Ramayana 

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Yash is planning to charge Rs 150 crore to play Raavan in Ramayana.

Yash's whopping fees 

The KGF star is planning to charge Rs 100 crores minimum, depending on the number of days he is required to shoot. He will go as high as Rs 150 crore. 

Ramayana shooting details 

If reports are anything to go by, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer Ramayana is likely to go on floors in February.  

Yash's work front 

The handsome hunk reportedly has KGF 3 with Prashanth Neel. The director is currently busy with Salaar which has been delayed. 

Dabbling industries 

Yash will have to manage his time and schedule for both the movies, that is, KFG 3 and Ramayana, one is a South project and the other is a Bollywood movie. 

Yash's KGF 3 

The Prashanth Neel film is reportedly going on floors by the end of next year and it is likely to be released in 2025. 

Yash to have two looks 

Yash will have a different look in Ramayana and in KGF 3. 

Yash in talks 

As per the reports, the actor is in talks with the makers for his looks. The actor has also started to work on his physique. 

Yash rejected Ramayana? 

As per reports, there was buzz about Yash refusing the play the negative role in Ramayana. But something changed his mind, it seems.

Yash as Raavan? 

What are your thoughts about Yash as Raavan? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.

