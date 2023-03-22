Ramzan 2023: Hina Khan and more; Top 10 celebs who have performed Umrah

There have been many stars who have been to Mecca to perform Umrah. We have made a full list of the same right here. Check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan

The actor post shooting for Dunki in Saudi Arabia went to Mecca to do Umrah. He was draped in white.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ali Fazal

The actor visited Mecca and Medina for a spiritual tour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar and her husband Zaid had gone to Mecca.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sana Khan

Post quitting Bollywood, the former actress posted photos from her Haj tour.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan

The actor had once visited Mecca with his mom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dilip Kumar

The veteran star had once been to Mecca and had prayed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yashma Gill

The Pakistani TV star had taken part in Umrah this year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shadab Khan

The Pakistani cricketer had his Umrah journey and revealed that he prayed for all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

DJ Khaled

The Grammy Award-winner had been to Umrah.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hina Khan

The actress is in Mecca doing her first ever spiritual trip.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sania Mirza

The Tennis star was also in Medina with her son but husband was not there.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rana Daggubati in Rana Naidu and more Top 10 stars who gave bold scenes in OTT series

 

 Find Out More