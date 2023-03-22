Rana Daggubati in Rana Naidu and more Top 10 stars who gave bold scenes in OTT series

A look at actors who did bold scenes on screen

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 22, 2023

Kiara Advani - Lust Stories

Kiara Advani made a memorable appearance with her bold scene in Netflix show Lust Stories

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shefali Shah - Human

In the web series Human, Shefali Shah delivered an amazing performance even when she had to be bold on screen

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Daggubati - Rana Naidu

Rana Daggubati made his OTT debut with Rana Naidu and performed some bold scenes in the dark thriller

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol - Aashram

Bobby Deol was highly lauded for his performance in Aashram

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flora Saini - Gandii Baat

Flora Saini played the role of a lesbian lover with Anveshi Jain

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nawazuddin Siddiqui - Sacred Games

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is undoubtedly a brilliant actor and aced his scene in Sacred Games too

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rasika Dugal - Mirzapur

Rasika Dugal didn’t shy away to give bold scenes in Mirzapur

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kubra Saitt - Sacred Games

Kubra Saitt was brave enough to play some super bold scenes on the screen

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sayani Gupta - Four

More Shots Please Sayani Gupta didn’t shy from performing bold scenes in Four More Shots Please

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shreya Dhanwanthary - She

Shreya Dhanwanthary bravely took up bold scenes in the Netflix series She

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shweta Tiwari and more Top 10 Bollywood stars who acted in Pakistani films

 

 Find Out More