Rana Naidu and other Top 10 most watched Indian web series and movies on Netflix in 2023

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023

Netflix recently released its transparent list of viewing numbers of Indian content in the first six months of 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The rankings have been organised on the basis of total number of hours watched so it favours long form content a bit more than others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Naidu with 46,300,00 viewership hours and Overall ranking of 336 at the first place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga was second with 41,700,00 viewership hours and Overall ranking of 401.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, Mission Majnu with 31,200,000 viewership hours, Overall ranking of 599.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway saw Rani Mukerji in lead role and finished with 29.600,000 viewership hours and Overall ranking 651.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The drama series, Class, ended with 27,700,000 viewership hours and Overall ranking 724.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With Ranbir Kapoor in lead role, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar had 27,100,00 viewership hours and Overall ranking of 762.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Shehzada had 24,800,000 viewership hours and Overall ranking of 840.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Directed by Hansal Mehta, Scoop ended with 17,300,00 and Overall ranking 1248.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana in comedy movie, An Action Hero had 15,600,000 viewership hours and Overall ranking 1381.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Roy Kapur’s Gumrah was the last on the list with 14,700,000 viewership hours and Overall ranking of 1437.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 Allu Arjun movies to watch on OTT as you wait for Pushpa 2

 

 Find Out More