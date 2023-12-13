Rana Naidu and other Top 10 most watched Indian web series and movies on Netflix in 2023
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023
Netflix recently released its transparent list of viewing numbers of Indian content in the first six months of 2023.
The rankings have been organised on the basis of total number of hours watched so it favours long form content a bit more than others.
Rana Naidu with 46,300,00 viewership hours and Overall ranking of 336 at the first place.
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga was second with 41,700,00 viewership hours and Overall ranking of 401.
Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, Mission Majnu with 31,200,000 viewership hours, Overall ranking of 599.
Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway saw Rani Mukerji in lead role and finished with 29.600,000 viewership hours and Overall ranking 651.
The drama series, Class, ended with 27,700,000 viewership hours and Overall ranking 724.
With Ranbir Kapoor in lead role, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar had 27,100,00 viewership hours and Overall ranking of 762.
Starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Shehzada had 24,800,000 viewership hours and Overall ranking of 840.
Directed by Hansal Mehta, Scoop ended with 17,300,00 and Overall ranking 1248.
Ayushmann Khurrana in comedy movie, An Action Hero had 15,600,000 viewership hours and Overall ranking 1381.
Aditya Roy Kapur’s Gumrah was the last on the list with 14,700,000 viewership hours and Overall ranking of 1437.
