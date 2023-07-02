Rana Naidu, Asur and more Top 10 web series where Bollywood biggies have given superlative performance
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023
Arshad Warsi as Dhanajay Rajput killed it in Asur series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rana Daggubati in Rana Naidu was simply fab.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut Farzi was a hit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan stood out in Sacred Games.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bobby Deol got the best comeback with Aasharam.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man was loved and how.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen in Aarya series proved she is one of the finest.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vivek Oberoi showed off his acting prowess in Inside Edge.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
R Madhavan gave a stellar performance in Breathe.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and others in Mirzapur managed to impress all.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
