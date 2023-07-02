Rana Naidu, Asur and more Top 10 web series where Bollywood biggies have given superlative performance

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 02, 2023

Arshad Warsi as Dhanajay Rajput killed it in Asur series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rana Daggubati in Rana Naidu was simply fab.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut Farzi was a hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan stood out in Sacred Games.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bobby Deol got the best comeback with Aasharam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man was loved and how.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sushmita Sen in Aarya series proved she is one of the finest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vivek Oberoi showed off his acting prowess in Inside Edge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

R Madhavan gave a stellar performance in Breathe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and others in Mirzapur managed to impress all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

