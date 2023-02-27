Rana Naidu, Love At First Kiss, You 4 and more Top 10 releases on Netflix in March 2023

Is the week getting long for you? Watch Rana Naidu, Love At First Kiss, You 4 and many more on Netflix. Check out the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2023

Rana Naidu

The action crime drama will have Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra and Surveen Chawla. It will release on March 10 on Netflix and is an adaption of crime TV series Ray Donovan.

Cheat

Watch this to know about the events that take place when an university professor falls in love with her student Rose. It is releasing on March 1, 2023.

Tonight You're Sleeping with Me

A journalist in a loveless marriage must choose between her husband and ex-boyfriend.It is releasing on March 1, 2023.

Big Daddy

Releasing on March 1, watch Sonny who is responsible to take care of a 5-year-old.

Burlesque

Releasing on March 1, Ali has the dream of coming at Los Angeles and take the stage with her voice.

Easy A

When there is a lie about Olive's reputation she decides to embrace her new personality. It will be releasing in March 1.

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The most experienced martial artists, bladesmiths and knife experts compete with obstacles they have never seen. It is releasing on March 1.

The Hangover triology

This is one of the classiest pieces of ciomedy style of 2000. Watch the sequel on Netflix on March 1.

You: Season 4

Watch it on Netflix on March 9 and keep guessing if Rhys is a part of Joes imagination?

Love At First Kiss

Javier knows that his future is with his besties girlfriend. What will happen next? Watch it on March 3 on Netflix.

