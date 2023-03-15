Rana Naidu, MH370 and more Top 10 trending shows and series on Netflix this week

There are many new shows that will be coming on Netflix pretty soon. Here, take a look at the full list of the same here which is all things exciting as well.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023

Rana Naidu: Season 1

Rana is known to be the problem solver for all the rich stress. Things change when his dad is removed from the jail.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

The British docuseries is on the disappearance of the Malaysian Airlines Flight 370.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Glory: Season 1

A woman takes revenge to make the criminals pay for the crime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sex/Life: Season 1

A lady's sexual past interferes in her present as she cannot stop fantasizing about her ex who comes back into her life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You Season 4

Watch to know what interesting new turns will take place in the life of Joe who is back in London.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wednesday: Season 1

This investigates the murder spree that takes place at Nevermore Academy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sex/ Life: Season 2

Watch all the good and bad things that take place in this drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Class: Season 1

Three kids from a neighbourhood join a high school where dark secrets are revealed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crash Course in Romance: Season 1

A mother with a golden heart navigates the competitive world when her kid tries to join a math instructor's class.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

True Beauty

A teenager masters the art of makeup however keeping up appearances is not at all easy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses with the best side profile

 

 Find Out More