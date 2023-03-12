Rana Naidu, Taj Divided By Blood and more Top 10 OTT series with violence and nudity

There are many OTT shows that are filled with a lot of violence and nudity and has kept the audience hooked. Here, take a look at the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2023

Jamtara

The content is on young men doing the phishing business. Watch this gripping tale only on Netflix.

Criminal Justice

This crime series is based on a British series that had the same name and had Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff and many more.

Hostages

This suspense thriller web show has been directed by Sudhir Mishra and has gained a lot of attention.

She

This Hindi web show has Aaditi Pohankar, Vijay Varma and has been directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das. It is around a female cop bursting a criminal gang.

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is the problem solver when his dad is released from the prison. He fights with his own conflits and issues.

Paatal Lok

This investigative crime web show has Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Swastika Mukherjee in pivotal roles.

Mirzapur

This crime show has left a mark on all and has a stellar cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu, Rasika Dugal, Vikrant Massey to name a few.

Delhi Crime

The show is based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case. Cops had arrested all the criminals who were involved. The show is gripping and is a must-watch.

Undekhi

It is based on true incidents the fight of the powerful and the ones who are tortured.

Taj Divided By Blood

Watch the dark story of the Mughal empire and the emperors only on Zee 5.

