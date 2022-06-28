Bollywood couples with shocking age gap

Let’s check out the age difference between B-town couples…

Shivani Pawaskar

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra duo has a gap of 10 years…

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

PeeCee is elder by 10 years…

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Dsouza

Genelia is 9 years younger than Riteish…

Sanjay Dutt-Maanayata

Maanayata is 19 years juniors of Sanju…

Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar

Milind is 26 years elder than Ankita…

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Bebo is 10 years younger than Saif…

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

Kat is 5 years elder than Vicky…

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Shahid and Mira are 13 years apart…

