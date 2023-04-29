Bollywood couples who live away from their parents after marriage
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal booked a flat and shifted their post-marriage.
Sidharth Malhotra left his parents and lives with his wife Kiara Advani in Khar.
Ranbir Kapoor owns a flat in Pali Hill and he lives there with his wife Alia Bhatt.
Varun Dhawan moved in with Natasha Dalal in his Juhu home after marriage.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone too live separately without their parents.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja live in their London home.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli too moved away from their parents after marriage.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan too have setup their life away from parents.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are enjoying their happy married life in their Juhu bunglow.
