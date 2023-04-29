Bollywood couples who live away from their parents after marriage

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal booked a flat and shifted their post-marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Malhotra left his parents and lives with his wife Kiara Advani in Khar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor owns a flat in Pali Hill and he lives there with his wife Alia Bhatt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan moved in with Natasha Dalal in his Juhu home after marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone too live separately without their parents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja live in their London home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli too moved away from their parents after marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan too have setup their life away from parents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are enjoying their happy married life in their Juhu bunglow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt's TOP 10 hottest red carpet looks

 

 Find Out More