Inside Christmas 2024 celebrations of Ranbir, Alia, Priyanka
Nikita Thakkar
| Dec 25, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter spread the Christmas cheer as she sweetly wished paps Merry Christmas during Kapoor luncheon.
Here's an inside picture from the annual Christmas celebrations of Kapoor family.
Priyanka Chopra's Christmas celebrations was all about being mushy with hubby Nick Jonas.
Kriti Sanon celebrated Christmas with her rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia. MS Dhoni and family were a part of it too.
Hrithik Roshan spent Christmas 2024 with girlfriend Saba Azad and kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
Shilpa Shetty's Christmas celebration was all about wearing matching pajamas with hubby Raj Kundra and kids.
Bipasha Basu shared the sweetest picture with daughter Devi during Christmas celebrations.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu made Christmas 2024 special for their daughter Inaaya with matching night suits.
Bhumi Pednekar looked the happiest posing by the large Christmas tree at home.
Tara Sutaria glammed up in a black dress for Christmas 2024 celebrations.
