Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wear their baggiest clothes to the airport, win hearts by posing with fans [View Pics]

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt seem to be changing the airport fashion. Check out their latest airport spotting pics here.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

Ranbir-Alia's new airport look trend

The Brahmastra couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back from their vacay and they are wearing their most oversized clothes. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Back to the bay 

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt returned from their vacation in New York City. The couple has been enjoying their quality time together. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

New look 

Alia and Ranbir are usually dressed up. But this time, they gave a makeover to their airport fashion. Both were snapped in baggy clothes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Perfect celebrity couple 

Alia Bhat and Ranbir Kapoor are always very charming with their fans and today was no different. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

RK's gesture 

Fans requested Ranbir and Alia for pictures and RK humbly obliged. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fan love 

Ranbir and Alia, both have a huge fanbase in the country and they are the most loved celebrity couple.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

More fan love 

Another fan joined to click a picture with Ranbir and Alia. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mobbed 

The couple were then mobbed at the airport.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ralia mania 

Alia and Ranbir were overwhelmed with all the love from fans. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia's smile 

Uff, Alia's dimpled smile is just too adorable. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

NYC vibe 

Alia shared a snap from her stay in NYC. She looks truly happy, chilling. It's the rainbow she wanted to capture. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most romantic movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video for a loved-up weekend

 

 Find Out More