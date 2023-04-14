Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Top 10 mushiest moments
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 14, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's first wedding anniversary is today.
The pair have completed 365 together which are all things cute.
It was an emotional moment both for Alia and Ranbir as they got married today, last year.
Alia and Ranbir's closeness reminds us also of their on-screen chemistry.
Ranbir and Alia are both posers and this snap is proof of the same.
Alia was snapped in a loving moment with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.
Ranbir's world is Alia and we have enough proof of the same.
This snap was taken when Alia Bhatt's mehendi ceremony took place and the duo looked goofy.
Ranbir and Alia's snaps prove that they only have lots of love for one another.
