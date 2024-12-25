Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha's pictures from Christmas celebration go viral

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 25, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor seem to be in a holiday mood as she greets paps and also blows flying kisses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raha arrived with her parents for the Kapoor family luncheon. The little one looked cute as a button as she was seen in father Ranbir's arms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before Raha stepped out of their car, mother Alia told paps to keep their voices low. Ranbir stepped out with Raha in his arms..

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raha looked adorable in a white party frock and fans could not take their eyes off her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor and Raha gave major father-daughter goals with their bonding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt looked drop dead gorgeous in a crimson red maxi dress, while Ranbir looked classy in a white tee, matching pants and a black-striped shirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We must say Raha stole the show as always with her charming smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

ALia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha's latest pictures from the Christmas lunch will make you fall for them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Salman Khan-Rashmika in Sikandar to Hrithik-Kiara in War 2: 8 fresh on-screen pairs to look forward in 2025

 

 Find Out More