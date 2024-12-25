Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha's pictures from Christmas celebration go viral
Janhvi Sharma
| Dec 25, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor seem to be in a holiday mood as she greets paps and also blows flying kisses.
Raha arrived with her parents for the Kapoor family luncheon. The little one looked cute as a button as she was seen in father Ranbir's arms.
Before Raha stepped out of their car, mother Alia told paps to keep their voices low. Ranbir stepped out with Raha in his arms..
Raha looked adorable in a white party frock and fans could not take their eyes off her.
Ranbir Kapoor and Raha gave major father-daughter goals with their bonding.
Alia Bhatt looked drop dead gorgeous in a crimson red maxi dress, while Ranbir looked classy in a white tee, matching pants and a black-striped shirt.
We must say Raha stole the show as always with her charming smile.
ALia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Raha's latest pictures from the Christmas lunch will make you fall for them.
