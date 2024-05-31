Ranbir Kapoor and other Bollywood stars who are not on social media

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor’s whole family is quite active on social media but he avoids it altogether as he thinks it creates useless controversies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aavesham star Fahadh Faasil is one of the most celebrated South Indian actors but does not have any presence on social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji chooses to keep her life private and avoids social platforms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan also took the decision to stay from social media but you can always follow his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan to see his glimpses.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

South superstar Ajith Kumar is another one of the celebs who avoid social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

South diva Nayanthara is not on any social media platforms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Veteran actor and wife of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan also stays far away from the social world.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan stepped away from social media and decided to quit Instagram and Twitter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha, one of the veteran Indian actresses chooses to stay away from social media as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Munjya to Stree: Must-watch films inspired by Indian folklore

 

 Find Out More