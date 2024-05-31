Ranbir Kapoor and other Bollywood stars who are not on social media
Nishant
| May 31, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor’s whole family is quite active on social media but he avoids it altogether as he thinks it creates useless controversies.
Aavesham star Fahadh Faasil is one of the most celebrated South Indian actors but does not have any presence on social media.
Rani Mukerji chooses to keep her life private and avoids social platforms.
Saif Ali Khan also took the decision to stay from social media but you can always follow his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan to see his glimpses.
South superstar Ajith Kumar is another one of the celebs who avoid social media.
South diva Nayanthara is not on any social media platforms.
Veteran actor and wife of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan also stays far away from the social world.
Aamir Khan stepped away from social media and decided to quit Instagram and Twitter.
Rekha, one of the veteran Indian actresses chooses to stay away from social media as well.
