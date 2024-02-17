Ranbir Kapoor and other Top 10 stars who look tough but get emotional easily
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor may be an Animal on-screen but he is a softy at heart. Recently, he got emotional with Jeetendra's speech for him.
Likewise, Animal star Bobby Deol is strong and fit but is pretty emotional too. He was in tears as he received all the love post Animal.
Bobby Deol's brother Sunny Deol too cannot hold back his tears. He's the man with Dhai Kilo Ka Haath but is emotional.
On many occasion, we have seen Sanjay Dutt breaking down in tears. Especially after he made an appearance post his jail time.
Among the actresses, Alia Bhatt is an emotional soul. Be it while talking about sister Shaheen Bhatt's tryst with depression and more, Alia has cried in public often.
Deepika Padukone too has shown off her emotional side in public on quite a few instances. She has spoken about depression, about acid attack victims and more.
Rani Mukerji is always smiling whenever she is out in public. But there have been times when she has gotten emotional in public.
We all know that Salman Khan has a very emotional side. He has even cried on Bigg Boss quite a few times.
Shah Rukh Khan is all about love, romance and emotions. He may be Jawan on the big screen but it is his emotional side that helps him connect with the audience.
Aamir Khan can play a strict father on screen but his emotional side has been often seen by public.
