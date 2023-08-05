Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and more Bollywood best friends who set BFF goals

Bollywood celebs who share strong bonds and give us some major friendship goals

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 05, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor - Anushka Sharma

Ranbir and Anushka are known for their fun banter and their strong friendship is often seen off screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Johar - Kajol

Karan Johar and Kajol remained friends despite their on-and-off situation in life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Arjun and Ranveer have showcased their friendship on and off screen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan - Alia Bhatt

Varun and Alia have worked on several projects and their friendship blossomed over time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan - Juhi Chawla

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi can count on each other anytime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajay Devgn - Tabu

Ajay and Tabu have worked together in multiple movies are are said to be childhood friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Kapoor - Parineeti Chopra

Their friendship started when they were filming for Ishaqzaade.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone and Shahana Goswami

Deepika and Shahana's friendship started during the filming of "Break Ke Baad," and they have maintained a strong connection ever since.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt

Despite their ups and downs, Salman and Sanjay's friendship has endured over the years, and they continue to share a close rapport.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar

Ayushmann and Bhumi's friendship developed during the filming of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and they have continued to support each other's careers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pathaan, War and more top 10 spy thriller movies that are a must watch

 

 Find Out More