Ranbir Kapoor birthday: Top 10 rare pictures from his private album with Alia, Kareena Kapoor and more

On Ranbir Kapoor's 41st birthday a look at his rare family picturesSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday as he turns 41 today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The lovely picture when Ranbir proposed Alia Bhatt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood picture with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Young Ranbir with cousin sister Karisma Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor often proved to be a true blue mumma’s boy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor graces sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show What Women Want.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Throwback to the lovely family picture.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor’s cutest picture with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cousins at the premiere night of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebration in London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!