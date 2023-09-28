Ranbir Kapoor birthday: Top 10 rare pictures from his private album with Alia, Kareena Kapoor and more

On Ranbir Kapoor's 41st birthday a look at his rare family pictures

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 28, 2023

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his birthday as he turns 41 today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Proposal

The lovely picture when Ranbir proposed Alia Bhatt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapoor Family

Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood picture with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karisma Kapoor

Young Ranbir with cousin sister Karisma Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir with his mother Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor often proved to be a true blue mumma’s boy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan show

Ranbir Kapoor graces sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show What Women Want.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Old Family photo

Throwback to the lovely family picture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brother sister duo

Ranbir Kapoor’s cutest picture with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cousins time

Cousins at the premiere night of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

When Alia turned 30

From Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebration in London.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khushi Kapoor looks sophisticated in a white dress for Dior show

 

 Find Out More