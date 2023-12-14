Ranbir Kapoor box office record: Animal, Sanju and more hits, flops that crossed over Rs 2000 crore

Shivani Pawaskar

Dec 14, 2023

It's the age of Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is currently basking in the success of his film Animal.

The movie has definitely changed his status in the industry. RK is getting hailed as a superstar. A tag that he deserves. 

Let's check out the blockbusters, hits and flops that he has so far delivered at the box office. 

Beginning with flops, as per Koimoi's report, Saawariya, Bombay Velvet and Besharam have been the biggest flops of his career. 

Ranbir has delivered 6 flops only in his career spanning one and a half decades and 21 movies. The other three include Jagga Jasoos, Rocket Singh and Shamshera. 

The movies that sailed through were Bachna Ae Haseeno, Wake Up Sid and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Cumulatively they earned Rs 129.44 crores. 

Anjaani Anjaani, Roy and Tamasha had the most average performances in Ranbir's filmography. The three movies collectively earned Rs 150.26 crores. 

Rockstar though was critically acclaimed the movie was semi hit. The Imtiaz Ali movie earned Rs 71 crores.  

Brahmastra was one of the highest grossing movies of 2022. The movie was the average one in Ranbir's film list. The film minted Rs 268 crores.  

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023. Yet, not Ranbir's best. TJMM earned Rs 146 crores. 

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was the first super-hit movie of his career. The movie collected Rs 63 crores back then.

Soon after with Raajneeti, Ranbir delivered his first blockbuster. Raajneeti could have been Ranbir's Rs 100 crore. The movie made Rs 93.75 crores.  

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Barfi is a superhit which came out after a couple of not-so-good movies. Barfi earned Rs 120 crores.  

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was the next in line to be one of the biggest blockbuster movies of his career. The movie made Rs 190.03 crores at the box office.   

He broke all records with Sanju which went on to earn Rs 341.22 crores. 

And now, he is unstoppable with Animal. The film so far has collected Rs 461.5 crores in India only. 

