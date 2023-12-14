Ranbir Kapoor box office record: Animal, Sanju and more hits, flops that crossed over Rs 2000 crore
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
It's the age of Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is currently basking in the success of his film Animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has definitely changed his status in the industry. RK is getting hailed as a superstar. A tag that he deserves.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Let's check out the blockbusters, hits and flops that he has so far delivered at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beginning with flops, as per Koimoi's report, Saawariya, Bombay Velvet and Besharam have been the biggest flops of his career.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir has delivered 6 flops only in his career spanning one and a half decades and 21 movies. The other three include Jagga Jasoos, Rocket Singh and Shamshera.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movies that sailed through were Bachna Ae Haseeno, Wake Up Sid and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Cumulatively they earned Rs 129.44 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anjaani Anjaani, Roy and Tamasha had the most average performances in Ranbir's filmography. The three movies collectively earned Rs 150.26 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rockstar though was critically acclaimed the movie was semi hit. The Imtiaz Ali movie earned Rs 71 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brahmastra was one of the highest grossing movies of 2022. The movie was the average one in Ranbir's film list. The film minted Rs 268 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023. Yet, not Ranbir's best. TJMM earned Rs 146 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was the first super-hit movie of his career. The movie collected Rs 63 crores back then.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Soon after with Raajneeti, Ranbir delivered his first blockbuster. Raajneeti could have been Ranbir's Rs 100 crore. The movie made Rs 93.75 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Barfi is a superhit which came out after a couple of not-so-good movies. Barfi earned Rs 120 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was the next in line to be one of the biggest blockbuster movies of his career. The movie made Rs 190.03 crores at the box office.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He broke all records with Sanju which went on to earn Rs 341.22 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And now, he is unstoppable with Animal. The film so far has collected Rs 461.5 crores in India only.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: TRP of Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla starrer improves, here's why
Find Out More