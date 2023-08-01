Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and more top Bollywood celebs most controversial and shocking confessions

Here, take a look at the most sensational statements told by your favourite stars.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 01, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor had admitted that he had cheated on Deepika Padukone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir also confessed of leaving Katrina Kaif because of immaturity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone had felt suicidal during her depressing phase.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh reportedly lost his virginity at the age of 12 to an old lady.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt feels that to get over someone one should go for a solo holiday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Malhotra confessed that kissing Alia in SOTY was very boring for him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani wants to get pregnant so that she could eat anything without thinking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan had to undergo brain surgery post he got head injury and depressionSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger Shroff had once said that he is a virgin like Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez confessed of dating conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood celebrities are generally very well-trained to give measured answers about things, especially controversial topics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
However, every once in a while, it so happens that they make mistakes and end up saying some really controversial thingsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
