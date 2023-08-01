Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and more top Bollywood celebs most controversial and shocking confessions

Here, take a look at the most sensational statements told by your favourite stars.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Aug 01, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor had admitted that he had cheated on Deepika Padukone.

Immature

Ranbir also confessed of leaving Katrina Kaif because of immaturity.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone had felt suicidal during her depressing phase.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh reportedly lost his virginity at the age of 12 to an old lady.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt feels that to get over someone one should go for a solo holiday.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra confessed that kissing Alia in SOTY was very boring for him.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani wants to get pregnant so that she could eat anything without thinking.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan had to undergo brain surgery post he got head injury and depression

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff had once said that he is a virgin like Salman Khan.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez confessed of dating conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Controversies

Bollywood celebrities are generally very well-trained to give measured answers about things, especially controversial topics.

Controversial kings and queen

However, every once in a while, it so happens that they make mistakes and end up saying some really controversial things

