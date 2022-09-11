Bollywood stars who worked together after breakup 

A lot of Bollywood stars have dated each other and then moved on. Some cannot see eye to eye with each other while some are cordial and others remain friends. Today, we will have a look at Bollywood exes who worked together after breakups. 

Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone 

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone dated in past. The two had a shocking breakup. However, they moved on and worked together in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and later in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha. 

Anushka Sharma-Ranveer Singh 

Ranveer Singh made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat alongside Anushka Sharma. It was said that the two dated each other during the same time. After their alleged breakup, Anushka and Ranveer worked in Dil Dhadakne Do. 

Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's dating life was widely discussed in the media. After parting ways, Kareena and Shahid worked in one of the most loved films Jab We Met, directed by Imtiaz Ali. 

Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif 

Brashmastra actor also dated Katrina Kaif for a while. The two had a nasty break-up as well. Ranbir and Katrina worked in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos. 

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif 

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were rumoured to be dating in the later 2000s. After their breakup, Katrina and Salman worked in Ek The Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and more films. 

Akshay Kumar-Shilpa Shetty 

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were once sweethearts. After they broke up, they worked together is one of the hit films, Dhadkan. 

Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha 

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's affair has been widely discussed and still remains a hot top of gossip. They worked in Do Anjaane, Ganga Ki Saugandh and Silsila which also starred Jaya Bachchan. 

Shahid Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Shahid Kapoor were said to be dating during Kaminey days. Their affair went on for a while, as per the reports. However, they parted ways later. Shahid and PeeCee shared screen together in Teri Meri Kahaani again. 

