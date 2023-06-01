12 Bollywood on-screen jodis that are Sukoon

From Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani: 12 Jodis that are Sukoon for eyes and heart!

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2023

Shah Rukh-Kajol

DDLJ will remain iconic. And also Kuch Kuch Hota Hai!  

Salman-Aishwarya 

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam always hits differently given the history. 

Akshay-Katrina 

Akshay-Katrina have worked together in multiple films and have great chemistry! 

Ranbir-Deepika 

Ranbir Kapoor has worked in three films to date and they have an amazing chemistry! 

Alia-Varun 

Alia and Varun have a crackling chemistry and the Dulhania series is proof! 

Salman-Madhuri 

We want a Hum Aapke Hain Koun kinda story with Salman and Madhuri again. 

Sidharth-Kiara 

Shershaah is one of the greatest love stories! 

Shahid-Kareena 

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have the best chemistry together. 

Hrithik-Aishwarya 

Hrithik and Aishwarya have time and again proved their sizzling chemistry on-screen. 

Rani-Vivek  

Rani and Vivek in Saathiya will remain close to our hearts! 

Genelia-Imran 

They did one movie together, someone needs to bring them back ASAP! 

Shah Rukh-Deepika 

We need a rom-com with Shah Rukh and Deepika again. 

