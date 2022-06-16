Can this impossible be possible?

Onscreen chemistry we wish to relive

Nikita Thakkar

Kartik and Sara

The Love Aaj Kal jodi which looks so made for each other

Hrithik and Kangana

The duo with a 'love', 'hate' relationship who set the screens on fire

Sidharth and Alia

Having moved on in their life, coming together for a romantic project won't hurt anyone

Salman and Katrina

We cannot wait for Tiger 3, but we want more of these two!

Salman and Aishwarya

'Ajab hai ishq yaara...' so little or no hopes here. But just, imagine!

Shahid and Kareena

It'll be a storm at the box office Jab these two Meet

Ranbir and Deepika

RaAlia and DeepVeer are cool but Ranbir-Deepika are just too hot to handle!

Thanks For Reading!

