Onscreen chemistry we wish to reliveSource: Bollywood
The Love Aaj Kal jodi which looks so made for each otherSource: Bollywood
The duo with a 'love', 'hate' relationship who set the screens on fireSource: Bollywood
Having moved on in their life, coming together for a romantic project won't hurt anyoneSource: Bollywood
We cannot wait for Tiger 3, but we want more of these two!Source: Bollywood
'Ajab hai ishq yaara...' so little or no hopes here. But just, imagine!Source: Bollywood
It'll be a storm at the box office Jab these two MeetSource: Bollywood
RaAlia and DeepVeer are cool but Ranbir-Deepika are just too hot to handle!Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!