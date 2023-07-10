Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and more Bollywood celebs with bizarre medical conditions
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor has a bizzare condition called Nasal Deviated Septum which makes him eat and talk fast.
Ileana D'Cruz suffered body dysmorphic disorder which lead a person spend time worrying about flaws in their look.
Yami Gautam has a rare disease Keratosis-Pilaris which cause patches on skin, tiny bumps and dryness in some areas of skin.
Varun Dhawan suffered from Vestibular hypofunction in which the inner ear part sends error messages to the brain, and this causes uneasiness or dizziness.
Salman Khan suffered from a facial nerves related condition called Trigeminal Neuralgia. This is also develops suicidal thoughts in the patient.
Shenaz Treasurywala suffers Prosopagnosia aka face blindness which means a person cannot recognize someone’s face.
Aamir Khan was diagnosed with a rare condition called Bell's Palsy, which causes temporary weakness or paralysis of face muscles.
Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with Myasthenia Gravis muscle dysfunctional disorder. And reportedly he reborn on 2nd August 1982.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu battled auto-immune disease Myositis.
Sneha Ullal suffered auto immune disorder in which her immune system kept her unwell.
