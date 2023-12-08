Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and other Top 10 characters in Indian films that are a red flag

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor from Animal is being slammed heavily for being a toxic character

Kabir Singh got trolled for months for being a red flag boyfriend

Rahul of Aashiqui 2 was shown as lover jealous of Aarohi's success

Ronit Roy in Udaan was one of the most toxic onscreen parents ever

Madhuri Dixit in Pukar nailed the role of a woman obsessed in love

Priyanka Chopra in 7 Khoon Maaf was borderline psychotic

SRK in Anjaam was a complete psychopath who made lives hell

Radhey of Tere Naam ended up destroying lives in the name of love

Vijay Varma aka Hamza of Darlings was a chilling abusive husband

Fans found Kundan of Raanjhanaa played by Dhanush a flawed lover

