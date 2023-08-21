Ranbir Kapoor is mean with Alia Bhatt, film crew spills shocking secrets of Top Bollywood celebs

Film crew members share their personal experiences with some A-lister Bollywood celebsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023
Film crew spills some secrets about some A-lister stars, let's see what they have to saySource: Bollywoodlife.com
A person revealed that Ranbir’s treatment for Alia Bhatt is horrific and he often keeps her degrading by saying nasty mean things even about her looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A person who worked with Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he is a well-behaved celebrity and remembers people even after just meeting once.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh is high all the time but he is extremely sweet and cordial with everyone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A person who worked at Red Chillies Visual Effect revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma respect crew members and enjoy talking to them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
From people working in the industry it has been known that Nora Fatehi is extremely rude and keeps shouting at crew members all the time even for tiniest things.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An insider revealed that Anil Kapoor is the chillest person.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another crew member spilled that Ranbir Kapoor’s vanity doesn’t have white colour because of vaastu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan prefers her hotel suite just 10-15 steps away from the elevator.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan once ripped off his shirt because it was hot on the Bigg Boss sets and then asked the costume designer to find exact same shirt which was difficult to get.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A crew member shared that Katrina Kaif is the sweetest person.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!