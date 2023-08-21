Ranbir Kapoor is mean with Alia Bhatt, film crew spills shocking secrets of Top Bollywood celebs

Film crew members share their personal experiences with some A-lister Bollywood celebs

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Bollywood celeb's unknown secrets

Film crew spills some secrets about some A-lister stars, let's see what they have to say

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt

A person revealed that Ranbir’s treatment for Alia Bhatt is horrific and he often keeps her degrading by saying nasty mean things even about her looks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana

A person who worked with Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that he is a well-behaved celebrity and remembers people even after just meeting once.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is high all the time but he is extremely sweet and cordial with everyone.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma

A person who worked at Red Chillies Visual Effect revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma respect crew members and enjoy talking to them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nora Fatehi

From people working in the industry it has been known that Nora Fatehi is extremely rude and keeps shouting at crew members all the time even for tiniest things.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anil Kapoor

An insider revealed that Anil Kapoor is the chillest person.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

Another crew member spilled that Ranbir Kapoor’s vanity doesn’t have white colour because of vaastu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan prefers her hotel suite just 10-15 steps away from the elevator.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

Salman Khan once ripped off his shirt because it was hot on the Bigg Boss sets and then asked the costume designer to find exact same shirt which was difficult to get.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

A crew member shared that Katrina Kaif is the sweetest person.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jailer to KGF 2: Top 10 South Indian grossers at the box office

 

 Find Out More