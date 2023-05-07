Top 10 Bollywood stars who haven’t done south Indian remakes

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023

Kangana Ranaut has spent 2 decades in the industry and is yet to feature in a remake.

Ayushmann Khurrana has not picked a single south Indian film for a remake.

Alia Bhatt has not done a South Indian remake.

Sidharth Malhotra has never worked on a remake.

Shah Rukh Khan has not delivered a south Indian movie remake.

Anushka Sharma has not shown interest in doing remakes.

Ranbir Kapoor strongly opposes starring in a remake film.

Katrina Kaif has also not done a South Indian remake so far.

Vicky Kaushal hasn’t acted in a remake film yet.

Deepika Padukone is yet to do a South Indian remake.

