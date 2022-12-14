Neetu Kapoor

Ranbir's mom studied at Mumbai Hill Grange High School.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

9

Source: Bollywood

Randhir Kapoor

Kareena and Karisma's dad studied at Campion School, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywood

Shashi Kapoor

The late star studied at Bosco school, Mumbai.

Source: Bollywood

Raj Kapoor

Kareena's grandfather had done his studies at Colonel Brown Cambridge St Xavier's Collegiate Campion School.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Ranbir's wife has done her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai, and then did acting at an acting college.

Source: Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir's dad had done his schooling at Campion School. The late actor graduated from Mayo College, Ajmer.

Source: Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor

She studied at Cathedral and John Connon School and had also studied for a few months at Sophia college.

Source: Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor after class 10, went to New York to learn about filmmaking at School of Visual Arts.

Source: Bollywood

Prithviraj Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor's dad had studied at Lyallpur Khalsa College and Edwardes College Peshawar.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ananya Panday and more actresses who were slim shamed

 Find Out More