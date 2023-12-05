Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and more Box Office Heroes of 2023

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023

While SRK’s comeback and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 made highlights throughout the year, the young stars didn’t hold back either.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Released on December 1st, Animal is still going strong at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor has made ₹360 Crores and is unstoppable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranveer Singh in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is just being edged out from the top spot by Ranbir as his movie made ₹355.61 Crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana’s charm was able to earn a total of ₹140.56 Crores from Dream Girl 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pulkit Samrat’s Fukrey 3 had fans excited on its release and it was able to deliver to a degree as well making, ₹128.37 Crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan also did decently with his movie Satya Prem ki Katha which made ₹117.77 Crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke impressed with ₹116 Crores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal is yet again seen in Sam Bahadur clashing with Animal but is still performing well as of now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As the year is about to come to an end there is only more that can be expected from these young stars in the coming years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Housefull 5 star Akshay Kumar's secret to look and feel 36 even at 56

 

 Find Out More