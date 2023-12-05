Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and more Box Office Heroes of 2023
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
While SRK’s comeback and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 made highlights throughout the year, the young stars didn’t hold back either.
Released on December 1st, Animal is still going strong at the box office, Ranbir Kapoor has made ₹360 Crores and is unstoppable.
Ranveer Singh in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is just being edged out from the top spot by Ranbir as his movie made ₹355.61 Crores.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s charm was able to earn a total of ₹140.56 Crores from Dream Girl 2.
Pulkit Samrat’s Fukrey 3 had fans excited on its release and it was able to deliver to a degree as well making, ₹128.37 Crores.
Kartik Aaryan also did decently with his movie Satya Prem ki Katha which made ₹117.77 Crores.
Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke impressed with ₹116 Crores.
Vicky Kaushal is yet again seen in Sam Bahadur clashing with Animal but is still performing well as of now.
As the year is about to come to an end there is only more that can be expected from these young stars in the coming years.
