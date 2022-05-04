Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn once revealed that he has a phobia of lifts. He once got stuck for 1.5 hours after a lift broke down.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan suffers from the fear of death.

Source: Bollywood

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor in an interview revealed that he doesn't have a ceiling fan at home as he is scared of them.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is scared of snakes and suffers from Ophidiophobia.

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

B-town Katrina Kaif is scared of tomatoes and it got worse while shooting at Tomato festival for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara.

Source: Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly scared of spiders and cockroaches.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nia Sharma, Shweta Tripathi and other TV divas whose real age will leave you stumped

 Find Out More