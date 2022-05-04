Ajay Devgn once revealed that he has a phobia of lifts. He once got stuck for 1.5 hours after a lift broke down.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan suffers from the fear of death.Source: Bollywood
Arjun Kapoor in an interview revealed that he doesn't have a ceiling fan at home as he is scared of them.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone is scared of snakes and suffers from Ophidiophobia.Source: Bollywood
B-town Katrina Kaif is scared of tomatoes and it got worse while shooting at Tomato festival for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara.Source: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly scared of spiders and cockroaches.Source: Bollywood
