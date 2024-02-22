Ranbir Kapoor-Raha Kapoor and other Top 10 parents who love to twin with their kids

Ranbir Kapoor is a doting father to her daughter Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor was seen twinning with his daughter Raha at Jeh's 3rd birthday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan twins with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan and looks lovely in a shimmery gown.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan twin with their son, Taimur Ali Khan.

Karan Johar loves to twin his outfits with his twin kids, Yash and Roohi.

Sonam Kapoor and her son Vayu looked amazing in yellow.

Shahid Kapoor and his son Zain look cute as they twin in black.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen twinning with his son AbRam.

Soha Ali Khan twins with her little one Inaaya in night suit.

Lara Dutta Bhupathi often twin with her daughter, Saira Bhupathi.

Esha Deol adorned a green saree and also made her daughter Radhya dressed in the same way.

