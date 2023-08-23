Ranbir Kapoor slammed for his controversial statements

Ranbir Kapoor has come under fire after old problematic comments about some of his female co-stars resurfaced.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2023

Criticism

Ranbir recently faced harsh criticism when Alia revealed that he used to make her wipe off her lipstick.

Public Eye

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are often in the public eye but this time for the wrong reasons.

A Red Flag

Ranbir was referred as "a red flag and a controlling husband" by netizens.

Offensive Remarks

The actor’s commented on Anushka, 'Anushka is the anxiety queen.'

Personal reveals

He said, 'She takes anti-anxiety pills even if she must have a conversation because she is frantic.'

Social Media Backlash

Clearly netizens did not appreciate Ranbir's remarks.

Regressive Remarks

'Ek baar unka upper lip aur eyebrows set ho jaye, toh bohot jaldi koi aur set ho jayega’.

Old Comment

Ranbir’s old comment resurfaced, '…Jab ladki ka dil toot-ta hai... '

