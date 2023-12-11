Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and more movies inspired by The Godfather on OTT, YouTube
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor has found certain similarities to the classic The Godfather. Let's check other films inspired by The Godfather.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aatank Hi Aatank is on YouTube. Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth movie is a ditto copy of The Godfather.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raajneeti is on Netflix. Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn starrer had certain similarities with The Godfather as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Power on ZEE5. Mahesh Majrekar's action drama starring Vidyut seems to be inspired by The Godfather too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dharmatma was Feroz Khan's first attempt at making The Godfather. Watch it on is on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dayavan is on YouTube. The Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna starrer has similar themes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Sarkar series is on Disney Plus Hotstar. Ram Gopal Varma's movies are inspired by The Godfather series.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Agneepath is on Netflix. Agneepath tells the story of a man's rise to power in the criminal underworld.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Company is on ZEE5. The Ram Gopal Varma movie is said to be inspired by The Godfather.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Satya can be watched on SonyLiv. It tells the tale of one man's loss of innocence much like in The Godfather.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zulm Ki Hukumat is on JioCinema. Dharmendra, Govinda and Shakti's characters seemed inspired by Vito, Michael and Sunny.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Simhasanam starring Prithviraj Sukumaran deviated so much from Naduvazhikal that they took inspiration from The Godfather. Watch it in MX Player or Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: After Animal, Gadar 2 OTT violence and action, check Top 12 movies with REALISTIC fight sequences
Find Out More