Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and more movies inspired by The Godfather on OTT, YouTube 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor has found certain similarities to the classic The Godfather. Let's check other films inspired by The Godfather.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aatank Hi Aatank is on YouTube. Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth movie is a ditto copy of The Godfather. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raajneeti is on Netflix. Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn starrer had certain similarities with The Godfather as well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Power on ZEE5. Mahesh Majrekar's action drama starring Vidyut seems to be inspired by The Godfather too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dharmatma was Feroz Khan's first attempt at making The Godfather. Watch it on is on YouTube. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dayavan is on YouTube. The Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna starrer has similar themes. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Sarkar series is on Disney Plus Hotstar. Ram Gopal Varma's movies are inspired by The Godfather series. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Agneepath is on Netflix. Agneepath tells the story of a man's rise to power in the criminal underworld. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Company is on ZEE5. The Ram Gopal Varma movie is said to be inspired by The Godfather. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Satya can be watched on SonyLiv. It tells the tale of one man's loss of innocence much like in The Godfather. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zulm Ki Hukumat is on JioCinema. Dharmendra, Govinda and Shakti's characters seemed inspired by Vito, Michael and Sunny.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simhasanam starring Prithviraj Sukumaran deviated so much from Naduvazhikal that they took inspiration from The Godfather. Watch it in MX Player or Amazon Prime Video. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: After Animal, Gadar 2 OTT violence and action, check Top 12 movies with REALISTIC fight sequences

 

 Find Out More