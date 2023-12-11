Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Prabhas and more: 10 big upcoming new movies of Top stars

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra has signed a movie with Meghna Gulzar inspired by real life incidents

Ranbir Kapoor is prepping for Ramayana with Nitesh Tiwari

Ranveer Singh hopes for a smashing comeback with Farhan Akhtar's Don 3

Shah Rukh Khan will be teaming up with Sujoy Ghosh for the first time

Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion is looking like a solid film

Kesari maker Anurag Singh and Sunny Deol to join hands for Border 2

Fans of Akki hope he gets back his mojo with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are joining hands for Spirit

Hrithik Roshan has WAR 2 with Ayan Mukerji and Jr NTR

Salman Khan, Vishnuvardhan, Karan Johar are coming together for a film

