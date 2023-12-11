Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Prabhas and more: 10 big upcoming new movies of Top stars
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
Sidharth Malhotra has signed a movie with Meghna Gulzar inspired by real life incidents
Ranbir Kapoor is prepping for Ramayana with Nitesh Tiwari
Ranveer Singh hopes for a smashing comeback with Farhan Akhtar's Don 3
Shah Rukh Khan will be teaming up with Sujoy Ghosh for the first time
Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion is looking like a solid film
Kesari maker Anurag Singh and Sunny Deol to join hands for Border 2
Fans of Akki hope he gets back his mojo with Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga are joining hands for Spirit
Hrithik Roshan has WAR 2 with Ayan Mukerji and Jr NTR
Salman Khan, Vishnuvardhan, Karan Johar are coming together for a film
