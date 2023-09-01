Ranbir Kapoor to Akshay Kumar: Top A-list actors who delivered more flops than hits at the box office

Take a look at these top Bollywood stars who enjoy a massive fanbase but surprisingly delivered more flops than hits at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
The KGF star has featured in over 126 films during his career, out of which 69 were declared flops at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny starred in over 87 films in his career, out of which 49 tanked at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Tiger 3 actor has been a part of 39 films so far out of which 26 failed at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Having starred in over 88 films, Ajay faced box office debacles with over 43 of his films tanking.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The ‘desi girl’ gone global, Priyanka delivered only 7 super hits out of the 40 Hindi films she starred in, with 12 being below average and 8 tanking at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite an all-time blockbuster Kabir Singh under his name, Shahid has given more than 15 flops in his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is one of the most sought after actors but surprisingly, 21 of her films failed to become a success story at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While Ranbir is hailed as one of the top actors, he has more than 6 flops in a career spanning over 15 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 4-time National Award-winning actress has given 8 back-to-back flops at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the highest paid actors in India, Akshay witnessed a tough time at the box office and has over 42 flops under his name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!