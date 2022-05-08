Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more, here's a look Bollywood celebs who lost their virginity before 16.Source: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor said that he was around 15 years old when he lost his virginity.Source: Bollywood
According to reports, Deepika lost her virginity when she was 16.Source: Bollywood
It’s believed that Alia had sex for the first time when she was 15.Source: Bollywood
In an interview with a web portal, Ranveer Singh had confessed that he was around 12 when he first lost his virginity.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan surpirsed his fans when he said that he is a virgin on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan in 2013.Source: Bollywood
Kalki lost her virginity when she was just 9.Source: Bollywood
