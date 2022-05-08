Here's when these Bollywood celebs lost their virginity

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and more, here's a look Bollywood celebs who lost their virginity before 16.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor said that he was around 15 years old when he lost his virginity.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

According to reports, Deepika lost her virginity when she was 16.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

It’s believed that Alia had sex for the first time when she was 15.

Source: Bollywood

Ranveer Singh

In an interview with a web portal, Ranveer Singh had confessed that he was around 12 when he first lost his virginity.

Source: Bollywood

Salman Khan

Salman Khan surpirsed his fans when he said that he is a virgin on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan in 2013.

Source: Bollywood

Sunny Leone

Source: Bollywood

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki lost her virginity when she was just 9.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Sonam Kapoor: 7 Bollywood actresses who married super-rich husbands

 Find Out More