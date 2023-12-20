Ranbir Kapoor to Hrithik Roshan: These celebs studied at the same place before the Ambani school became famous
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023
Almost all star kids have or are now studying at the Ambani school. However, before the DAIS, this Mumbai school was the go to place of education for Bollywood kids.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abhishek Bachchan did his schooling from Bombay Scottish School.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ekta Kapoor has shared the same school as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Heartthrob Hrithik Roshan is also an alumni of the same school.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham is also included in this list.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lucky Ali has also attended the same school with these actors.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Handsome and stylish Ranbir's education has also been done from here.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tushar Kapoor has studied in the same school as his sister went.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Uday Chopra is also a member of the same group.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikas Bhalla has completed is school days from the same school, Bombay Scottish School.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sohail Khan, Arbaaz and more, check educational qualifications of Salman Khan and his family
Find Out More