Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan: Top 10 performances of 2023 that were totally out of the league
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor played Rannvijay Balbir Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.
For the first time, Ranbir played an alpha male character. Fans loved his performance in the movie.
Bobby as Abrar won hearts in Animal. Abrar is the antagonist and is there for just 15 minutes or so. Yet, the impact he had is superb.
Bobby has become the most-wanted actor now.
Weren't you bowled over by Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan? His role as Vikram Rathore and Azad both won hearts. Vikram got so much love.
Sushmita Sen played Shreegauri Sawant in Taali. She played a transgender in the web series.
Nawazuddin idduqui had a double role in Haddi. One of the characters was that of a transgender.
Triptii Dimri has become a national sensation after her stint in Animal. Overnight, her Instagram followers increased considerably.
Dharmendra surprised everyone with his role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. His kiss with Shabana Azmi made him the talk of the town.
Kiara Advani played a survivor of rape in SatyapremKi Katha which also starred Kartik Aaryan. It was a career-defining role for Kiara.
Shahid Kapoor played a con artist in Farzi. It was his OTT debut and what a mark he has made.
Vijay Sethupathi played Kaali in Jawan. He played the lead antagonist and served and how!
BONUS: Manoj Bajpayee played Advocate PC Solanki in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The actor received praise from all corners for his role.
BONUS: Sharmila Tagore played a lesbian in Gulmohar. What a stunner she was in the Manoj Bajpayee starrer movie.
