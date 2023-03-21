Ranbir Kapoor to stun with his beefed up look in Animal; here’s a look at his Top 10 fitness and diet secrets

Ranbir Kapoor is going to enthrall everyone with his beefed-up physique in the upcoming movie Animal. Here's a look at his fitness and diet secret. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2023

Ranbir's charm 

Ranbir is known as the chocolate boy in the Hindi film industry.

Stellar actor

Ranbir has been impressing everyone with his acting chops and now, he will be beefing up for his character in Animal. 

TJMM body 

Ranbir Kapoor made girls swoon with his leaner and meaner physique and well-defined abs in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.  

Animal prep

Ranbir Kapoor is going to beef up in Animal and certain looks have been leaked already. Here's how he's been prepping for the role. 

Calories count 

To transform himself for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Ranbir Kapoor has cut down his calorie count. He has increased his physical activities to beef up. 

Training

Ranbir has been undergoing resistance training and cardio for the same.

Diet secrets

Ranbir Kapoor's physical trainer Shivoham shared that RK doesn't eat oily and spicy things. 

No Rotis 

As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor has not eaten any roti (wheat) in the last  1.5 years. 

Diet plan

Apart from skipping roti, Ranbir also has low-carb diet plan which consists of eggs, protein shakes, Dal, brown rice and more. 

Thanks For Reading!

