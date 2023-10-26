Ranbir Kapoor to take a career break after Animal; what happens to Ramayana, Brahmastra 2?

Ranbir Kapoor announces a break amid two big projects in the pipeline.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor set for Animal

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the much-awaited gangster drama Animal.

Fans interaction

The actor who is not on social media interacted with fans via Zoom and make a shocking announcement.

Ranbir to go on a break?

Ranbir Kapoor said that he won’t be committing to any film after Animal and will six six-month break.

Upcoming projects

However, Ranbir Kapoor has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2 and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the pipeline.

What about projects in the pipeline?

If the actor will go on a break then what about the big budget highly anticipated project?

Uncertainty in much-awaited films

Will the makers wait for him to resume or will there be a change in plans?

Why a long break?

Well, Ranbir Kapoor’s reason for the break is very convincing and can’t be compromised.

The Reason

The Brahmastra actor quotes that he hasn’t had time with his daughter Raha in the initial months.

Father-daughter time

Ranbir who became a father last year wants to dedicate his time to Raha and will be at home for 5-6 months.

Previous long break

For the unversed Ranbir Kapoor was on a hiatus of 4 years before turning to big screens with Shamshera.

Animal release

Animal helmed Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to release in theaters on 1st December.

