Ranbir Kapoor to take a career break after Animal; what happens to Ramayana, Brahmastra 2?

Ranbir Kapoor announces a break amid two big projects in the pipeline.
Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the much-awaited gangster drama Animal.
The actor who is not on social media interacted with fans via Zoom and make a shocking announcement.
Ranbir Kapoor said that he won't be committing to any film after Animal and will six six-month break.
However, Ranbir Kapoor has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra 2 and Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in the pipeline.
If the actor will go on a break then what about the big budget highly anticipated project?
Will the makers wait for him to resume or will there be a change in plans?
Well, Ranbir Kapoor's reason for the break is very convincing and can't be compromised.
The Brahmastra actor quotes that he hasn't had time with his daughter Raha in the initial months.
Ranbir who became a father last year wants to dedicate his time to Raha and will be at home for 5-6 months.
For the unversed Ranbir Kapoor was on a hiatus of 4 years before turning to big screens with Shamshera.
Animal helmed Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to release in theaters on 1st December.
