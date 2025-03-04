Ranbir Kapoor Upcoming films you can't miss

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2025

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the versatile actor in bollywood.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal with box office collection of 900 crore globally. Here are some of his upcoming projects

Love and War starring Ranbir Kapoor alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will release in 2026.

Ramayana part one directed by Nitesh Tiwari is set set to release on diwali 2026.

Ramayana part two continuing the epic narrative is planned for diwali 2027.

Dhoom 4 is currently at writing stage with production expected to begin in December 2025.

Animal Park following the success of "Animal" is ready for darker and intense narrative.

Brahmastra part two continues the story of Shiva and Isha is expected to release in coming years.

Brahmastra part three concluding the film sequel is yet to be announced.

Ranbir Kapoor is rumored to collaborate again with director Luv Ranjan.

