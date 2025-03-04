Ranbir Kapoor Upcoming films you can't miss
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 04, 2025
Ranbir Kapoor is one of the versatile actor in bollywood.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal with box office collection of 900 crore globally. Here are some of his upcoming projects
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love and War starring Ranbir Kapoor alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal will release in 2026.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ramayana part one directed by Nitesh Tiwari is set set to release on diwali 2026.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ramayana part two continuing the epic narrative is planned for diwali 2027.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhoom 4 is currently at writing stage with production expected to begin in December 2025.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Animal Park following the success of "Animal" is ready for darker and intense narrative.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Brahmastra part two continues the story of Shiva and Isha is expected to release in coming years.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Brahmastra part three concluding the film sequel is yet to be announced.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor is rumored to collaborate again with director Luv Ranjan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Destined With You to Crash Landing on You; Top 10 evergreen romantic Korean dramas on Netflix
Find Out More