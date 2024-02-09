Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and 10 other actors who started off as assistant directors

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024

Sonam Kapoor assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Black. 

Harshvardhan Kapoor followed his sister's footsteps and became an assistant director for Ranbir, Anushka starrer Bombay Velvet. 

Ranveer Singh reportedly worked as an assistant director on the sets of Bunty Aur Babli.

Vicky Kaushal has worked as an assistant director on the sets of Anurag Kashyap directed Gangs of Wasseypur. 

Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal reportedly worked as an assistant director on the sets of Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor starrer Gunday. He reportedly assisted on My Friend Pinto too. 

Shanaya Kapoor began her career in show business as an assistant director on the sets of Gunjan Saxena. 

Sooraj Pancholi worked as an assistant director on the sets of Hrithik Roshan starrer Guzaarish. 

Fighter star Hrithik Roshan worked as an assistant director on the sets of King Uncle as per reports. 

Ranbir Kapoor worked as an assistant director on the sets of Black, Aa Ab Laut Chale to name a few. 

Ishaan Khatter took up the job of an assistant director on the sets of his brother Shahid Kapoor starrer Udta Punjab. 

Varun Dhawan worked as an assistant on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol starrer My Name Is Khan. 

Look at how young and enthusiastic Varun was about his work. 

