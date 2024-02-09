Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and 10 other actors who started off as assistant directors
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 09, 2024
Sonam Kapoor assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Black.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshvardhan Kapoor followed his sister's footsteps and became an assistant director for Ranbir, Anushka starrer Bombay Velvet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh reportedly worked as an assistant director on the sets of Bunty Aur Babli.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal has worked as an assistant director on the sets of Anurag Kashyap directed Gangs of Wasseypur.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal reportedly worked as an assistant director on the sets of Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor starrer Gunday. He reportedly assisted on My Friend Pinto too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shanaya Kapoor began her career in show business as an assistant director on the sets of Gunjan Saxena.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sooraj Pancholi worked as an assistant director on the sets of Hrithik Roshan starrer Guzaarish.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fighter star Hrithik Roshan worked as an assistant director on the sets of King Uncle as per reports.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor worked as an assistant director on the sets of Black, Aa Ab Laut Chale to name a few.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ishaan Khatter took up the job of an assistant director on the sets of his brother Shahid Kapoor starrer Udta Punjab.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth-Malhotra
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan worked as an assistant on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol starrer My Name Is Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Look at how young and enthusiastic Varun was about his work.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 must-watch Tamil web series on Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 and more OTT
Find Out More