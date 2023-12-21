Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and other actors who underwent transformation in 2023 for their roles
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 21, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor took the audience on a transformational trip in the gripping thriller "Animal," which left them in wonder.
He altered his entire appearance, donning a silicon bodysuit to give the impression of a potbelly and prosthetics to represent his character's aging.
Maniesh Paul, who is well-known for his adaptable skills, elevated adaptability to new levels in "Raffuchakkar."
A rigorous exercise program and a carefully thought-out diet were the cornerstones of his physique makeover.
Vicky Kaushal's performance in "Sam Bahadur" as the renowned Sam Manekshaw was a master class in painstaking preparation.
Acclaimed for his powerful performances, Jaideep Ahlawat had a significant transformation for "Jaane Jaan."
The transformational powers of Ayushmann Khurrana were truly on display in "Dream Girl 2." Khurrana had an incredible journey to lose weight in order to prepare for his role.
Transforming into a girl, speaking like a girl and making the audience believe that you are one is a tough job done by AK.
