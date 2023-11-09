Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal beats Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan record in the USA
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most anticipated films of 2023.
The film is not just limited to the Indian market; it is aiming for a significant international presence.
Animal is set to be Ranbir Kapoor's largest international release, particularly in the United States.
The movie has secured over 888 screens in North America, surpassing other Bollywood hits like Jawan and Brahmastra.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan was released in the USA on 850 screens.
Ranbir Kapoor’s previous film Brahmastra was released on 810 screens in the USA.
This screen count in the USA makes Animal the first Hindi film to achieve such a wide release.
The film has generated substantial excitement through its pre-teaser, teaser, and music releases.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the trailer launch for further insights into this high-octane action thriller.
Animal is a testament to the growing recognition of Bollywood cinema on the global stage.
