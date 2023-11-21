Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to become one of the longest Indian movies ever? Check Top 10
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is all set to release on the 1st December and fans have been looking forward to it as well.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to some reports the movie could be one of the longest movies ever made in Indian cinema with a run time of 3 hours and 21 minutes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor in lead roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But before Animal, check out the other longest movies ever made in Bollywood.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gangs Of Wasseypur probably has the longest runtime in the history of Bollywood movies with 5 hours and 21 minutes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
LOC Kargil has the second longest runtime as the movie lasts for a total of 4 hours and 15 minutes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another classic, Lagaan starring Aamir Khan has a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Similar to Lagaan, Mera Naam Joker also has a runtime of 3 hours and 44 minutes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mohabattein featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai also has a pretty long runtime of 3 hours and 36 minutes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another star-studded movie, Salaam-E-Ishq had the same runtime with 3 hours and 36 minutes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Set in the Mughal period, Jodhaa Akbar had a runtime of 3 hours and 34 minutes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animal could have its spot on the list right here if the movie stays with the runtime as per reports, that is 3 hours and 21 minutes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Following it with 3 hours and 13 minutes is another movie of SRK, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Fighter, Pushpa 2 and other Top 10 most-awaited big screen Hindi movies in 2024
Find Out More