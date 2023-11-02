Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra and other Top 10 Indian movies VFX that has left us amazed
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Brahmastra currently tops the list of Indian films with the best VFX.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One is also considered one of the films with the best VFX in India.
RRR VFX gave competition to Hollywood movies.
Baahubali series' visual effects have kept the audience hooked.
Rajinikanth’s Robot has some amazing special effects that left us wowed.
2.0, starring Akshay Kumar alongside Rajinikanth, also impressed the audience with VFX.
Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay left a lasting impact in terms of VFX.
Tumbbad has stunning and captivating visual effects bringing things to life.
Krrish 3 has some top-notch Visual effects.
Zero visual effects maintain a level of authenticity.
