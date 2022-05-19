Let's have a dekko at the most-awaited Bollywood films that fans cannot wait to watch in theatres...Source: Bollywood
Ayan Mukerji's Ranbir-Alia starrer has been delayed much. The first part is releasing in September 2022...Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump is releasing on 11 August 2022...Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan will share screen space with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan which is a spy thriller. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will release in theatres on January 25, 2023.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Jacqueline Fernandez's Ram Setu have kept everyone intrigued with its posters...Source: Bollywood
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan's film is based on Ramayan and Om Raut is helming it...Source: Bollywood
Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are reuniting for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise...Source: Bollywood
Rashmika Mandanna's another Bollywood venture with Ranbir Kapoor is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga...Source: Bollywood
Hrithik Roshan's fans are eagerly waiting for the next instalment of Krrish...Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!