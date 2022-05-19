Most Awaited Bollywood Films

Brahmastra

Ayan Mukerji's Ranbir-Alia starrer has been delayed much. The first part is releasing in September 2022...

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump is releasing on 11 August 2022...

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan will share screen space with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in Pathaan which is a spy thriller. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will release in theatres on January 25, 2023.

Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Jacqueline Fernandez's Ram Setu have kept everyone intrigued with its posters...

Adipurush

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan's film is based on Ramayan and Om Raut is helming it...

Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are reuniting for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise...

Animal

Rashmika Mandanna's another Bollywood venture with Ranbir Kapoor is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga...

Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan's fans are eagerly waiting for the next instalment of Krrish...

